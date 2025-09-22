Madhoo Walks 110 Kms While On A Spiritual Journey In Spain With Childhood Friends
The actress who has been doing the pilgrimage on foot recently completed 110 km of walking in a span of almost a week. She recently received the traditional certificate of completion, a symbol of devotion and complement awarded to those who successfully complete the pilgrimage.
The certificate highlights not just the physical effort of walking hundreds of kilometres but also the spiritual intention behind the journey. An elated Madhoo took to her social media account in sharing the picture of the certificate and her excitement.
The 56-year-old actress has been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos straight from her pilgrimage. She has been travelling with her childhood friends and recently shared a carousel post full of pictures of her having a blast with her friends.
She captioned it as,“The most beautiful thing in life is to be able to be together with people who keep you safe and smiling, and reunions are the best. Childhood friendships are the bestest, and here we are together monkeying around on our way to the Camino.” For the uninitiated, the Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of Saint James, is one of the world's most famous pilgrimages.
It leads to the shrine of the Apostle Saint James in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain. Talking about Madhoo, the actress is still known for her character portrayal in the movie Roja that released in 1994.
–IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment