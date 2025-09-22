Trump Discloses Big Names Involved in TikTok Takeover Deal
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Sunday disclosed that a powerful group of U.S. tech and media leaders—including Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch—are poised to play a central role in the proposed acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations.
“You know, they’re very well-known people. And Larry Ellison is one of them. He’s involved. He’s a great guy. Michael Dell is involved. I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved,” Trump stated during an appearance on a news channel program. He added that Rupert Murdoch “is probably going to be in the group.”
The move comes in response to an April 2024 law mandating that ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, divest roughly 80% of its U.S. assets to domestic buyers or face a nationwide ban on the app.
In a separate interview with the news channel, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Oracle will spearhead data and privacy oversight under the new ownership structure. “Six of whom will be American,” she noted, referring to a seven-member board that will manage U.S. TikTok operations.
Trump also indicated diplomatic headway had been made, noting he had “a very productive call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, hinting that negotiations on the deal are advancing.
