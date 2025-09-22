Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


2025-09-22 03:31:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 15 September 2025 – 19 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 26,015,000 16.53 430,103,050
15 September 2025 140,000 18.90 2,646,000
16 September 2025 160,000 18.49 2,958,400
17 September 2025 150,000 18.55 2,782,500
18 September 2025 160,000 18.35 2,936,000
19 September 2025 170,000 18.31 3,112,700
Total, week number 38 780,000 18.51 14,435,600
Accumulated under the program 26,795,000 16.59 444,538,650

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,040,696 own shares corresponding to 2.14 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #38 2025
  • AS 65 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN22092025004107003653ID1110092238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search