Ethsofia 2025 Brings Global Blockchain Leaders To Bulgaria

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on. In just a few days, the ETHSofia Conference and Workshops returns for its second edition on September 24-25, 2025, at Sofia Tech Park . Recognized as the premier crypto event in the Balkans, ETHSofia is set to welcome builders, founders, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts from across Europe and beyond for two packed days of innovation and collaboration.This year's program is bigger than ever, with more than 70 speakers confirmed to take the stage. Global names such as Vugar Usi Zade from Bitget, Stefan Bratanov from Consensys, and Nicolas Bacca, Co-Founder of Ledger, will be joined by a diverse lineup of experts to explore the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in Web3.One of the highlights of the event will be the participation of Bulgaria's Financial Supervision Commission. which will share insights on the implementation of the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. This marks an important step for the regional crypto ecosystem as it aligns with European regulatory standards.Alongside the talks, participants can take part in interactive workshops with prizes and bounties presented by Sui, J.labs, Civic, IPOR Labs, and 1 Stallion Capital. Designed for developers, students, and entrepreneurs eager to push the boundaries of blockchain applications, the workshops promise both practical skills and the chance to win rewards for standout ideas.ETHSofia 2025 is backed by a growing network of supporters and sponsors, reflecting the event's rising significance on the global crypto calendar. This year's sponsors include UEB3, Ambire, Nexo, Commerzbank, Bitget, Bonex, RavenDAO, Bitomat, Remote IT World, Vortex, and the Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program. Their support highlights ETHSofia's role in fostering innovation and building bridges between local talent and international leaders.As excitement builds across the crypto community, ETHSofia 2025 is poised to be a landmark gathering for Ethereum and blockchain builders in Eastern Europe. With a world-class lineup, cutting-edge workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities, this year's edition is not to be missed. Alongside the main program, ETHSofia offers numerous side events that aim to create a valuable environment for new partnerships and meaningful connections.For tickets, agenda details, and speaker updates, visit /Use Discount Code: KD20Event Details:September 24-25th, 2025Innovation Forum John Atanasoff at Sofia Tech Park111 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.1784 Sofia, BulgariaPress & Media Contact...Follow ETHSofia on Twitter and LinkedIn and join the community on Telegram.

ETHSofia Team

ETHSofia

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.