Heritance Aarah Named Leading All-Inclusive Resort At South Asian Travel Awards 2025

MALDIVES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heritance Aarah , the flagship Maldivian property of Aitken Spence Hotels, has been honoured with the title of Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025 Gala Ceremony. The accolade reaffirms the resort's standing as one of the region's most distinguished premium all-inclusive destinations, recognised for delivering a consistently elevated guest experience.

The Leading All-Inclusive Resort category celebrates properties that offer guests a seamless blend of comfort, variety, and thoughtful detail across all aspects of their stay. Heritance Aarah was recognised for its ability to provide a truly holistic holiday experience, from refined culinary journeys and curated leisure activities to its attentive service and immersive cultural connections.

Set amidst the turquoise waters and white sands of the Maldives, Heritance Aarah has redefined the concept of premium all-inclusive hospitality . The resort brings together diverse world class dining options led by skilled chefs, leading wellness offerings, and a wide range of recreational pursuits designed to suit both relaxation and adventure. Its approach ensures that every element of a guest's journey is included and elevated, offering peace of mind and a sense of completeness.

The South Asian Travel Awards, is recognised as a leading platform for honouring excellence in hospitality across the region. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts, ensuring impartiality and credibility in celebrating industry leaders.

Receiving the Leading All-Inclusive Resort award underscores Heritance Aarah's continued commitment to setting benchmarks in Maldivian hospitality. The recognition reflects not only the property's operational excellence but also its focus on creating meaningful guest experiences that capture the essence of island living in the Maldives.

About Aitken Spence Hotels

Heritance Hotels and Resorts is the flagship brand of Aitken Spence Hotels, a part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, India, Oman, and the Maldives through its diverse collection of brands Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Hotels & Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.

