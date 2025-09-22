Apex Invest Digital Reveals New Ebook On The Future Of Global Payments

SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of its inaugural Apex Invest Digital event on September 22, 2025, at the Lausanne Palace, Apex Invest has unveiled a comprehensive new ebook designed to guide institutional investors through the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.The ebook Global Payments Reimagined: An Introduction to stablecoins, tokenised deposits and CBDCs highlights the future of finance will be multi-rail, with stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and CBDCs coexisting. A digital wallet may one day hold all three, seamlessly selecting the most efficient payment method in the background without users needing to think about which form of money to use.Daniel Coheur, Global Head of Digital Assets at Apex Group, said: "Digital money is reshaping finance in real time. Our ebook equips institutions with the knowledge to navigate multiple digital money rails, understand regulatory developments, and seize opportunities for innovation."The eBook also addresses the challenges ahead. CBDCs could make domestic and cross-border payments more efficient but raise questions about privacy, bank stability, and implementation. Stablecoins require trust through transparency and full reserves, while tokenised deposits balance innovation with regulatory oversight.Jasmine Burgess, CEO/CIO of Isogonal Ltd, who contributed to the ebook alongside Angie Walker and Daniel Coeur, Global Head of Digital Assets, Apex Group, said:"Institutions that engage strategically now and accommodate robust, run-resilient architectures will be best positioned as regulation crystallises and digital assets mature.”Apex Invest Digital takes place in partnership with Penrose Partners and headline sponsor Coinbase Asset Management. The program aims to equip institutional investors with the knowledge, tools, and trusted relationships needed to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape. It brings together LPs and GPs globally for two days of exclusive content, networking, and one-on-one meetings. Together, the events create a comprehensive three-day conference for institutional investors to explore both digital and traditional asset opportunities.-ends-Notes to editorsTo read the full e-book, please visit:About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.Newsroom

