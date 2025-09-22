Dubai Real Estate Investors Alerted That Price Correction Forecasts Could Be Misleading
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Seven key market signals can give early warning signs of shifts before they appear in official data
Dubai, UAE, 22nd September, 2025: Dubai real estate investors have been warned not to rely on forecasts of price corrections based solely on new supply data, and anchor their decisions on much broader key market signals. In recent months, rating agencies Fitch and Moody's, as well as other real estate specialists, have pointed towards price corrections of around 15% by the end of this year or in early 2026. In response, Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, one of Dubai's biggest real estate agencies, said today forecasts based on the number of new units scheduled for delivery can be misleading, without consideration of these key factors:
-
Rising sales activity despite supply
Resilient investor demand thanks to attractive yields
Strong migration and population growth fuelling end-user demand
Record-high rents supporting purchase decisions
