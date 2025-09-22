Old Doha Port Named the Official Sponsor of The Aquabike World Championship
(MENAFN- MC&saatchi ) Doha, Qatar – 21 September, 2025 – Old Doha Port, in collaboration with Doha Marine Sports Club, is proud to announce that it will host the Aquabike World Championship – Grand Prix of Qatar from October 30 to November 1, 2025, along the Mina Corniche. The event marks the long-awaited return of the world’s premier Aquabike series to Qatar after a decade, positioning Old Doha Port as the new stage for the season finale.
The championship finale will bring together elite riders to take part in three days of thrilling events, with widespread international participation from over 21 countries. Riders will compete across several main categories, including:
UIM-ABP World Championship (final round), Continental Asia Championship (final round), World Slalom Parallel Championship (round two), and the Continental Asia Runabout GP2 Championship. Set against the backdrop of Doha’s iconic Mina Corniche, the Grand Prix promises three days of exhilarating competition, night freestyle shows, and a spectacular sporting atmosphere that will captivate audiences and elevate Qatar’s global profile as a hub for maritime excellence.
“Hosting international sporting events such as the Aquabike World Championship, in collaboration with Doha Marine Sports Club reflects our ongoing commitment to positioning Old Doha Port and Qatar as a leading destination in global maritime tourism,” said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port. “And embodies our dedication to promoting sport as a way of life, while highlighting the port’s legacy as a hub that brings together sport, culture, and entertainment.”
Mr. Khalifa Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, President of the Doha Marine Sports Club, said, "This championship is a key milestone for the Club, and strengthens its position as a leader for marine sports in the region. It is also an opportunity to celebrate Qatar’s maritime heritage and to reinforce its position as a global destination for sports and cultural tourism. We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience to all participants and spectators, and I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Old Doha Port for providing their invaluable support in making this global event possible.”
The Aquabike World Championship marks a significant achievement in Old Doha Port’s journey to become the region’s leading stage for maritime sports, honoring Qatar’s seafaring heritage as well as its rise as one of the world’s prime tourism hubs.
