28 Reported Dead in Mexico City LPG Tanker Blast
(MENAFN) The fatality count from the September tanker truck blast in Mexico City has risen to 28, officials confirmed Sunday. The explosion involved a truck transporting 49,500 liters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a major city artery.
Authorities reported the death of a 36-year-old burn victim who succumbed following the fiery blast on Sept. 10 at La Concordia Bridge, a crucial highway linking Mexico City with neighboring states.
Mexico’s public health system stated that three individuals remain in critical condition in hospitals.
Among the survivors is two-year-old Jazlyn Azulet, saved during the explosion by her grandmother, Alicia Matías Teodoro, who shielded her with her own body. Tragically, Matías Teodoro passed away on Sept. 14 from burns covering 90% of her body. Jazlyn is now in stable condition receiving care at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas.
Neither Grupo Tomza, the LPG supplier, nor Transportadora Silza, the trucking firm, have offered financial compensation to victims or their families.
In a joint release, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA) revealed the trucking company lacked insurance and the mandatory environmental liability coverage.
Grupo Tomza, previously fined in 2022 for monopolistic practices, still holds lucrative contracts with the Mexican government. Despite this, victims report no support for their medical costs.
Norma Alicia Rosas, director general of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), stated on Sept. 19, “the authorities are responsible for determining liability and that each case will be addressed individually.”
Both involved companies and Mexico City officials have blamed the truck driver, Fernando Soto Munguía, who allegedly sped before the crash. However, multiple media outlets and social media users highlight poor road conditions as a likely factor. The city’s Attorney General’s Office said the explosion was triggered after the truck collided with a concrete barrier.
Driver Fernando Soto Munguía died on Sept. 16 in a Mexico City hospital from his severe burn injuries.
