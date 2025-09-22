Ru’ya 2025 introduces Pod exhibitors, opening new pathways for Emirati talent into key industries
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 21, 2025: R’’ya, Careers UAE 2025 will open its doors this month, bringing together more than 180 organisations committed to empowering Emirati talent with career pathways and skills for a fast-changing job market.
This y’ar’s edition introduces Pod exhibitors for the first – me – 14 compact 2m x 2m counters designed to make it easier for companies to engage directly with Emirati job seekers. The Pods e’pa’d Ru’ya’s reach across high-demand sectors, giving young Emiratis access to recruiters and hiring managers in fields such as engineering, healthcare, education, insurance, and digital services.
Pod exhibitors include AI 71, Liva Insurance, Buro Happold, Khansaheb Civil Engineering, MedNet Global Healthcare Solutions, Munich Re, and Taaleem, among others. These established businesses are making their first focused approach to Emirati recruitment, underscoring the growing interest in aligning ’ith the UAE’s national talent agenda.
Alongsid’ the Pods, Ru’ya 2025 also welcomes several major first-time exhibitors. Emirates Flight Catering, Aldar Properties, Al Tayer Group, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and Adidas will spotlight structured graduate programmes, management trainee schemes, and on-the-job training opportunities, reinf’rcing the event’s position as a critical platform for Emiratisation.
Meshal Almarzooqi, AVP – National Talent & Government Affairs at Emirates Flight Catering, said: We firmly believe that Emirati talents have the potential to shape the future of our industry. Over the past two years, we have recruited a significant number of UAE nationals into our workforce and are proud of the robust retention rate that indicates long-term career growth opportunities we provide them. A’ Ru’ya 2025, we aim to exhibit our expanding Graduate Trainee, Management Trainee, and Apprenticeship programmes, along with the remarkable success stories of Emirati talents who have progressed to leadership roles. We continue to invest in structured development opportunities, strategic partnerships and meaningful career pathways that enable Emiratis to drive the future of aviation and catering ser”ices.”
With thousands of Emirati students, graduates, and professionals expected to at’end, Ru’ya 2025 will showcase more than 180 exhibitors, alongside workshops, panels, and competitions that prepare attendees with future-ready skills. The introduction of Pod exhibitors r’fl’cts Ru’ya’s role in diversifying career access and supp’rting the UAE’s Emiratisation targets, including 8% private sector participation by the end of 2025.
Ru’ya extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors, including DP World, Platinum Sponsor; Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Gold Sponsor; and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Silver Sponsor.
