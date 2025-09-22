Crypto Market Plummets: $630 Million Liquidated As Bitcoin Maintains Strength Amid Altcoin Crash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market witnessed its bloodiest day of September as traders lost $630 million in forced liquidations, equivalent to the value of 1,500 average American homes wiped out within 24 hours.
The carnage peaked during Asian trading when $310 million vanished in just sixty minutes, exposing dangerous levels of borrowed money across digital asset markets.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, proved its growing maturity by falling only 2.6 percent to $112,826 while newer digital currencies collapsed around it.
Ethereum , often called digital silver to Bitcoin's gold, plummeted 7.4 percent to $4,150 as investors fled riskier assets. The contrast revealed a market learning to distinguish between established and speculative investments.
The destruction stemmed from a perfect storm of greed and bad timing. Nearly 99 percent of liquidated positions belonged to traders betting on rising prices using borrowed money, a practice called leverage trading.
When prices moved against them, exchanges automatically sold their holdings to protect lenders, creating a cascade of selling pressure that fed on itself.
September 21 carries a dark reputation in cryptocurrency circles, with Bitcoin historically falling 80 percent of the time on this date. Veteran traders know to approach this day with caution, but newer participants discovered this pattern the hard way.
The selling began in Asian markets and spread globally as automated trading systems triggered stop-loss orders across time zones. Behind the immediate chaos lies a deeper story about institutional money and changing market dynamics.
Professional investors pulled $51 million from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds following the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut of 2025.
Typically, lower rates boost risky investments like cryptocurrencies by making traditional savings less attractive, but institutional caution overrode this historical pattern.
The Federal Reserve's September rate reduction was meant to stimulate economic growth, yet it created uncertainty in cryptocurrency markets instead of confidence.
Professional fund managers interpreted the move as a sign of economic weakness rather than opportunity, leading them to reduce exposure to volatile digital assets just as retail traders were increasing their bets.
Market breadth statistics paint a sobering picture of the selloff's scope. Sixty-one percent of major cryptocurrencies declined simultaneously, indicating broad-based rather than isolated selling pressure.
Smaller altcoins suffered disproportionately, with some tokens losing nearly half their value as investors fled to the safety of Bitcoin and traditional assets.
The Global Liquidity Index, which tracks money flowing through financial markets worldwide, remained elevated throughout the selloff.
This divergence suggests cryptocurrency -specific factors drove the decline rather than broader economic concerns, highlighting the sector's continued isolation from traditional finance despite growing institutional adoption.
Recovery depends on Bitcoin maintaining support above $114,600, a technical level that has provided stability during previous corrections.
The cryptocurrency's relative strength during this selloff reinforces its position as the sector's safe haven, while altcoins face longer recovery periods as investors reassess risk appetite across digital asset classes.
The carnage peaked during Asian trading when $310 million vanished in just sixty minutes, exposing dangerous levels of borrowed money across digital asset markets.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, proved its growing maturity by falling only 2.6 percent to $112,826 while newer digital currencies collapsed around it.
Ethereum , often called digital silver to Bitcoin's gold, plummeted 7.4 percent to $4,150 as investors fled riskier assets. The contrast revealed a market learning to distinguish between established and speculative investments.
The destruction stemmed from a perfect storm of greed and bad timing. Nearly 99 percent of liquidated positions belonged to traders betting on rising prices using borrowed money, a practice called leverage trading.
When prices moved against them, exchanges automatically sold their holdings to protect lenders, creating a cascade of selling pressure that fed on itself.
September 21 carries a dark reputation in cryptocurrency circles, with Bitcoin historically falling 80 percent of the time on this date. Veteran traders know to approach this day with caution, but newer participants discovered this pattern the hard way.
The selling began in Asian markets and spread globally as automated trading systems triggered stop-loss orders across time zones. Behind the immediate chaos lies a deeper story about institutional money and changing market dynamics.
Professional investors pulled $51 million from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds following the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut of 2025.
Typically, lower rates boost risky investments like cryptocurrencies by making traditional savings less attractive, but institutional caution overrode this historical pattern.
The Federal Reserve's September rate reduction was meant to stimulate economic growth, yet it created uncertainty in cryptocurrency markets instead of confidence.
Professional fund managers interpreted the move as a sign of economic weakness rather than opportunity, leading them to reduce exposure to volatile digital assets just as retail traders were increasing their bets.
Market breadth statistics paint a sobering picture of the selloff's scope. Sixty-one percent of major cryptocurrencies declined simultaneously, indicating broad-based rather than isolated selling pressure.
Smaller altcoins suffered disproportionately, with some tokens losing nearly half their value as investors fled to the safety of Bitcoin and traditional assets.
The Global Liquidity Index, which tracks money flowing through financial markets worldwide, remained elevated throughout the selloff.
This divergence suggests cryptocurrency -specific factors drove the decline rather than broader economic concerns, highlighting the sector's continued isolation from traditional finance despite growing institutional adoption.
Recovery depends on Bitcoin maintaining support above $114,600, a technical level that has provided stability during previous corrections.
The cryptocurrency's relative strength during this selloff reinforces its position as the sector's safe haven, while altcoins face longer recovery periods as investors reassess risk appetite across digital asset classes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment