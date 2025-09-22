Why Gold Hit $3,708 Then Stumbled: The Global Money Shift Explained
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices retreated to $3,687 per ounce Monday after reaching an all-time high of $3,708 last week. The world's oldest store of value gained 40.8% this year before hitting turbulence following America's Federal Reserve rate cut.
The story behind gold's meteoric rise reveals a fundamental shift in how nations and investors view money itself. Central banks from China to Turkey have been quietly accumulating gold for ten consecutive months.
They purchased 166.5 tonnes during the second quarter alone, equivalent to roughly $11 billion at current prices. This buying spree reflects growing concerns about the US dollar's dominance in global trade.
Countries worry that America's massive debt and political divisions could weaken the currency they rely on for international commerce. Gold offers an alternative that no government can print or manipulate.
The Federal Reserve 's decision to cut interest rates by 0.25% last Wednesday initially sent gold soaring. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like precious metals.
However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the move as cautious rather than aggressive, disappointing investors who expected deeper cuts.
Professional money managers have joined the gold rush with unprecedented enthusiasm. Investment funds poured $5.5 billion into gold-backed securities during August alone.
These funds now hold 3,692 tonnes of gold, the most since 2022. Unlike previous gold rallies driven by retail panic buying, institutional money is leading this surge.
Ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East provide additional support for gold's safe-haven appeal. Geopolitical tensions historically drive investors toward assets that maintain value during crisis periods.
Gold has served this role for over 5,000 years across different civilizations and economic systems. Technical analysis reveals gold trading near critical resistance levels around $3,700.
Chart patterns suggest potential targets near $4,000 if current momentum continues. However, profit-taking by early investors could trigger corrections toward $3,600 support.
The Global Liquidity Index, which measures money supply conditions worldwide, remains elevated at 100.11. This abundance of cash seeking returns helps explain gold's appeal in an environment where government bonds offer minimal real returns after accounting for inflation.
China's central bank exemplifies the broader trend driving gold prices higher. Despite paying record prices, Beijing added 1.9 tonnes to its reserves in August, extending a buying streak that began in late 2022.
Chinese officials view gold as insurance against potential Western financial sanctions and dollar weaponization. Daily trading volumes in gold markets now average $290 billion, reflecting intense institutional interest rather than speculative froth.
This professional participation suggests the current rally has stronger foundations than previous retail-driven bubbles that collapsed when sentiment shifted.
The deeper story involves a gradual erosion of confidence in fiat currencies backed only by government promises. Gold represents tangible value that survives political upheavals, currency devaluations, and economic collapses.
Its recent performance suggests investors increasingly question whether paper money systems can maintain stability indefinitely. Looking ahead, gold faces resistance between $3,700 and $3,725 based on technical analysis.
A decisive break above these levels could target $4,000, while failure to hold $3,620 support might trigger corrections. However, the fundamental drivers supporting gold remain intact regardless of short-term price movements.
