Ukraine's Energy War Strategy Lifts Oil Prices Despite Global Surplus
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil markets rose Saturday morning as Ukraine's calculated strikes on Russian refineries demonstrated how modern warfare now targets economic lifelines rather than just military assets.
American crude gained 0.68 percent to $62.82 per barrel while European Brent climbed 0.66 percent to $67.12, reversing Friday's losses.
Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on two Russian oil refineries in Saratov and Samara regions represent more than tactical strikes. These facilities process hundreds of thousands of barrels daily, feeding Russia's war machine through export revenues.
Kyiv has systematically targeted 17 percent of Russia's refining capacity since early 2024, removing 1.1 million barrels per day from global markets. This energy warfare creates a paradox for oil traders worldwide.
Global supplies remain abundant as OPEC Plus nations pump an extra 547,000 barrels daily after unwinding pandemic-era production cuts. Iraq alone now exports 3.4 million barrels per day, flooding markets that already struggle with oversupply concerns.
Yet prices climb because Ukraine's strategy threatens something more valuable than crude oil itself. Russian refineries transform raw crude into gasoline, diesel, and heating oil that Europe still desperately needs.
Each successful Ukrainian strike removes these finished products from global markets, creating shortages that boost prices regardless of crude abundance.
Technical trading patterns reveal this fundamental tension. Both oil benchmarks remain trapped between key price levels, with American crude oscillating between $62.00 and $64.30 per barrel.
Market momentum indicators show neutral readings around 42.03, suggesting traders remain uncertain about direction. The Global Liquidity Index near 100.19 indicates abundant money flows supporting commodity prices despite mixed fundamentals.
European policymakers escalated pressure Friday by announcing their 19th sanctions package against Russian energy exports.
The measures ban Russian natural gas imports by January 2027 and target 118 additional tanker ships used to circumvent existing restrictions. These sanctions complement Ukraine 's military pressure, creating a two-pronged assault on Russian energy revenues.
Meanwhile, America's Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points Wednesday, typically boosting commodity demand through cheaper borrowing costs.
However, weakening economic data overshadowed monetary easing benefits as diesel inventories surged 4 million barrels, signaling potential demand weakness ahead.
The underlying story transcends daily price movements. Ukraine has transformed energy infrastructure into legitimate military targets, forcing global markets to price in permanent supply disruption risks.
Russia earned over $100 billion from energy exports in 2024, funding its military operations through oil and gas revenues. This strategy places oil traders in an impossible position.
Fundamental analysis suggests prices should fall given abundant supplies and weakening demand. Yet geopolitical analysis demands higher prices to account for Ukrainian strikes that could eliminate millions of barrels from global processing capacity overnight.
Both benchmarks face critical technical levels in coming sessions, with sustained moves above $64.30 for American crude and $68.00 for European Brent needed to break free from current trading ranges.
