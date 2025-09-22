Copper's Tightrope: Supply Shocks And Global Demand Propel Prices Near $10,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) London Metal Exchange data show three-month copper climbing to $9,996.50 per tonne on September 22, 2025. This rise reflects a deeper tale of supply struggles and unrelenting demand for the metal that powers modern life.
Safety concerns shut Indonesia's Grasberg mine after a mudflow trapped workers underground. Grasberg normally provides about 2.5 percent of annual copper output, so its prolonged closure has tightened global supply.
Meanwhile in China, smelters slowed output by about 5 percent in September, hit by stricter environmental levies and lower scrap availability.
Traders responded. LME futures gained 0.51 percent, while U.S. COMEX copper jumped to $4.572 per pound. Shanghai's SHFE contract added 0.33 percent, closing at 80,080 yuan per tonne.
Institutional investors showed steady interest, trading 12,000 lots on LME futures and lifting open interest to 290,000 contracts. The technical picture reinforces caution.
Copper trades just above its 50-day average of $9,985, with the 100-day average at $9,950 acting as support. The Relative Strength Index sits at 49-neither overbought nor oversold-while the MACD signal suggests mild bearish bias, though volatility remains subdued as Bollinger Bands contract.
Behind these numbers lies a tug-of-war. On one side, safety-driven mine closures and environmental policies shrink supply. On the other, electric vehicles and renewable energy projects drive copper demand higher.
Analysts expect a global copper deficit of roughly 400,000 tonnes this year, underpinned by limited new mine development and aging ore bodies in Chile and Peru.
Atlantic and Asian inventories paint a patchwork: COMEX warehouses hold 234,204 tonnes-an eight-year high-while LME stocks rest at 147,650 tonnes, near two-year lows. SHFE holds 81,462 tonnes.
ETF investors poured $12 million into the Sprott Copper Miners fund and $18 million into the Global X Copper Miners fund, signaling confidence in continued price support. The story behind the story shows that copper's appeal extends far beyond industrial use.
It serves as a barometer of global growth and a key ingredient in the green transition. As markets await U.S. durable goods figures and Chinese PMI readings this week, traders face a narrow path.
A stronger dollar or mine restart could push prices back from $10,000, while further supply disruptions or dovish Fed signals would test the upper range near $10,150. Copper stands on a tightrope between shortage fears and the promise of future demand.
Safety concerns shut Indonesia's Grasberg mine after a mudflow trapped workers underground. Grasberg normally provides about 2.5 percent of annual copper output, so its prolonged closure has tightened global supply.
Meanwhile in China, smelters slowed output by about 5 percent in September, hit by stricter environmental levies and lower scrap availability.
Traders responded. LME futures gained 0.51 percent, while U.S. COMEX copper jumped to $4.572 per pound. Shanghai's SHFE contract added 0.33 percent, closing at 80,080 yuan per tonne.
Institutional investors showed steady interest, trading 12,000 lots on LME futures and lifting open interest to 290,000 contracts. The technical picture reinforces caution.
Copper trades just above its 50-day average of $9,985, with the 100-day average at $9,950 acting as support. The Relative Strength Index sits at 49-neither overbought nor oversold-while the MACD signal suggests mild bearish bias, though volatility remains subdued as Bollinger Bands contract.
Behind these numbers lies a tug-of-war. On one side, safety-driven mine closures and environmental policies shrink supply. On the other, electric vehicles and renewable energy projects drive copper demand higher.
Analysts expect a global copper deficit of roughly 400,000 tonnes this year, underpinned by limited new mine development and aging ore bodies in Chile and Peru.
Atlantic and Asian inventories paint a patchwork: COMEX warehouses hold 234,204 tonnes-an eight-year high-while LME stocks rest at 147,650 tonnes, near two-year lows. SHFE holds 81,462 tonnes.
ETF investors poured $12 million into the Sprott Copper Miners fund and $18 million into the Global X Copper Miners fund, signaling confidence in continued price support. The story behind the story shows that copper's appeal extends far beyond industrial use.
It serves as a barometer of global growth and a key ingredient in the green transition. As markets await U.S. durable goods figures and Chinese PMI readings this week, traders face a narrow path.
A stronger dollar or mine restart could push prices back from $10,000, while further supply disruptions or dovish Fed signals would test the upper range near $10,150. Copper stands on a tightrope between shortage fears and the promise of future demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment