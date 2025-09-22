THIS Star Heroine Charged ₹6 Crore For A Song In This Bollywood Series

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia set an industry record by taking a remuneration of Rs. 6 crores for the special song 'Gafur' in the Bollywood series 'The Bads of Bollywood'. The full video is a top trend on YouTube

Item songs used to have specific 'item queens,' but now even star heroines are doing them. This trend has heroines charging crores for one song. One actress set a record by earning Rs. 6 crores for a 3-minute song. Do you know who she is?

The actress who charged a record Rs. 6 crores for a 3-minute song is our 'Milky Beauty,' Tamannaah Bhatia. Known for her energy and style, she went all out in a special song, captivating the audience with her dance moves.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, 'The Bads of Bollywood,' is on Netflix. The series features many stars, and Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles in a special song, 'Gafur.' She wowed fans with her graceful steps, appearing alongside veteran villains.

Bollywood sources say Tamannaah was paid Rs. 6 crores for her song in 'The Bads of Bollywood.' This record fee for a 3-minute song has become a hot topic. As the news went viral, fans praised her performance and glamour.

Tamannaah, who did songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Raid 2,' now mixes style and glamour in 'The Bads of Bollywood.' She reportedly charges Rs. 5 crores per film and got Rs. 3 crores for her 'Jailer' song. Her new Rs. 6 crore fee breaks her own records.