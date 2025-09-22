IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Powers India To 6-Wicket Win
India clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai to strengthen their Super 4 campaign in the Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 74 off 39 balls set the tone in a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, while Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58 in their 171-run total.
