London Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Infecting Partners After Sex With 400 Men

A 42-year-old British man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after deliberately infecting some of his sexual partners with HIV, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The investigation began when two victims came forward in 2022 and 2023. Detectives later discovered that the scale of the abuse was far greater than initially believed.

Police said the man engaged in sexual activity with around 400 men between 2019 and 2023, using dating apps to identify and meet his targets.

So far, 82 victims have been contacted, with several testing positive for HIV. Authorities fear more than 300 others may still be unaware of their exposure.

A lead investigator voiced serious concern for the health of those not yet identified and urged anyone potentially affected to seek testing and medical support.

The case has made headlines across Britain and Europe, sparking debate about online safety, predatory behavior, and the responsibility of digital platforms in protecting vulnerable users.

Health experts and rights groups are now calling for stronger awareness campaigns and better prevention measures, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment remain essential in limiting HIV's spread.

