Quote by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), on International Day of Peace
(MENAFN- seen media) Dubai, UAE, 20 September 2025:
The International Day of Peace stands as a profound humanitarian milestone, reaffirming our commitment to the values that unite humanity on the path of justice and sustainability, and making cooperation and brotherhood a bridge to a safer, more prosperous future for generations to come. At Empower, we believe peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but an integrated system rooted in climate justice and a fair transition to energy efficiecy, which is the only viable path to balanced development that safeguards the environment, enhances societal well-being, and ensures economic stability. The UAE has established itself as a global beacon of peace and tolerance, an oasis where diversity and social cohesion flourish. This has enabled it to play an active role in shaping international solutions to address climate change and protect the planet. The nation has embodied its humanitarian commitment through pioneering initiatives that support the most climate-vulnerable communities and countries, alongside programmes that advance climate justice worldwide. Through these initiatives, the UAE continues to lead global efforts towards a green future built on equal access to energy-efficient solutions. In alignment with this vision, we at Empower are dedicated to translating these principles into action through innovative district cooling systems. Our efforts contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals and reinforce the foundations of global peace by striking the crucial balance between human needs and environmental rights,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
