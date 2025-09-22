Quote for Festive Season | India Sotheby's International Realty | Square Yards | Colliers India
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty.
The festive season usually brings a 15–20% jump in luxury real estate enquiries, and this year is no different. With home loan rates holding steady and HNIs showing resilient demand, momentum in the top end segments continues to be steady. A GST cut will also bring in a certain sentiment boost, even though luxury buyers are largely insulated from small price shifts.
At the same time, discerning buyers are treading carefully in micro markets where prices have already spiked sharply. Globally, the expectation of US rate cuts by year-end is adding a liquidity boost, reinforcing investor confidence. Luxury real estate continues to be valued for its capital appreciation, rental yields, and role as an inflation hedge —cementing its place in wealth strategies. Interestingly, HNIs and UHNIs are also diversifying into alternatives like REITs, AIFs, and structured products offering annualised returns of 12–18%. These are more financialised real estate investments, and they complement physical real estate really well.
Ganesh Devadiga, Principal Partner & Sales Director, Square Yards
Each festive season brings renewed momentum to India’s residential real estate market, as homebuyers actively explore properties during this auspicious period. Developers strategically time new launches and attractive offers to match this demand, leading to strong booking activity. Many of these bookings are expected to convert into final purchases in the coming quarters. Moreover, the recent repo rate cuts are easing pressure on buyers amid rising property prices, while GST reliefs are allowing developers to offer discounts without affecting margins, further supporting upbeat consumer sentiment. Given these factors, we anticipate the year ending on a positive note, driven by sustained market activity and strong buyer confidence.
Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Services, Colliers India
The festive season is an excellent time to buy a new home, offering several financial and emotional benefits. Government GST cuts on construction materials could lead to more affordable property prices, especially in the affordable and mid-range segments. Developers are offering attractive incentives like cash discounts, flexible payment plans, and free add-ons to boost sales. Home loan interest rates are also stable, with banks providing festive offers. Beyond financial gains, many Indians consider this period auspicious for new beginnings. Buyers should, however, perform due diligence by focusing on developer reputation, project quality, and base prices, rather than just discounts. Ultimately, this period presents a strong opportunity to invest in your dream home.
