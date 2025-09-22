Libyan Ship Joins Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) The Libyan vessel Omar al-Mukhtar departed on Sunday to take part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The ship was outfitted with an intensive care unit to deliver medical assistance to the fleet.
The departure followed a delay on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, according to the vessel’s spokesperson, Nabil al-Soukni, who spoke to a news agency.
“We are now fully ready with all our equipment, and we increased the storage of supplies for some of the smaller boats that had been understocked due to their size,” al-Soukni stated.
He also explained that additional room was reserved for activists from certain vessels considered unfit to continue toward Gaza.
The spokesperson highlighted that the Omar al-Mukhtar is transporting tents for displaced Palestinians, medical supplies, infant formula, and a range of necessities for individuals of all ages within the enclave.
“The popular and moral support we received from some parties in Libya was a strong message to raise the morale of the crew aboard the Omar al-Mukhtar,” he emphasized.
Among the notable individuals on board is former Libyan Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi, in addition to international activists, according to the spokesperson.
Abdel Rahman Humaid, the ship’s medical officer, told the news agency that a health team was included, and an intensive care unit was established to deliver medical services for the international flotilla.
The ship was outfitted with an intensive care unit to deliver medical assistance to the fleet.
The departure followed a delay on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions, according to the vessel’s spokesperson, Nabil al-Soukni, who spoke to a news agency.
“We are now fully ready with all our equipment, and we increased the storage of supplies for some of the smaller boats that had been understocked due to their size,” al-Soukni stated.
He also explained that additional room was reserved for activists from certain vessels considered unfit to continue toward Gaza.
The spokesperson highlighted that the Omar al-Mukhtar is transporting tents for displaced Palestinians, medical supplies, infant formula, and a range of necessities for individuals of all ages within the enclave.
“The popular and moral support we received from some parties in Libya was a strong message to raise the morale of the crew aboard the Omar al-Mukhtar,” he emphasized.
Among the notable individuals on board is former Libyan Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi, in addition to international activists, according to the spokesperson.
Abdel Rahman Humaid, the ship’s medical officer, told the news agency that a health team was included, and an intensive care unit was established to deliver medical services for the international flotilla.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment