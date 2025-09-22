Alim Gasimov And Other Celebrities To Perform Nasimi Composition In Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Final rehearsals are underway for the artistic program dedicated to the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi and the newly staged ballet "Dastan Nasimi", Azernews reports.

On September 24, as part of the Nasimi Festival, the artistic program will be presented at the Nasimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi. It will begin with the performance of the Sufi dance by the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Next, Honored Artist Sevda Alakbarzade will greet the audience with "Mərhaba, xoş gəldin."

Renowned singer Chingiz Mustafayev and Turkish writer-musician Hakan Mengüç will perform the composition "Qafil, oyan".

The program will also feature "Donmazam" performed by People's Artists Alim Gasimov and Natig Shirinov, the Natig rhythm group, acclaimed singer AISEL, Honored Artist Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella.

The artistic program will conclude with a new staging of the immortal work by the great composer Fikrat Amirov-the ballet "Dastan Nasimi", performed by the ballet troupe accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

What makes this presentation truly special is that it will take place in front of the newly erected majestic Nasimi monument in Shamakhi.

This year's Nasimi Festival will be held from September 23 to 25, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in partnership with ICESCO.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: