Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
$344.4B Was Put In Azerbaijan's Economy In 2004-24 - President Ilham Aliyev

$344.4B Was Put In Azerbaijan's Economy In 2004-24 - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-09-22 03:06:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Social and economic reforms implemented in Azerbaijan and its integration into the global economy have opened up wider and favorable opportunities for international businesses in our country, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held today in Baku, Azernews reports.

''Indeed, this explains the investments in the amount of 344,4 billion USD put in our economy in the span of 2004-2024, with its considerable part or 213,2 billion USD directed into the non-oil sectors. This is a clear showcase of the confidence of foreign investors in Azerbaijan, the security and stability environment created in our country,'' President noted.

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110092110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search