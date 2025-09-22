$344.4B Was Put In Azerbaijan's Economy In 2004-24 - President Ilham Aliyev
''Indeed, this explains the investments in the amount of 344,4 billion USD put in our economy in the span of 2004-2024, with its considerable part or 213,2 billion USD directed into the non-oil sectors. This is a clear showcase of the confidence of foreign investors in Azerbaijan, the security and stability environment created in our country,'' President noted.
