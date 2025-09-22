Azerbaijani Economy Sits On Strong And Fundamental Bedrock - President Ilham Aliyev
“The Contract of the Century, signed on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has entered into history as a model of exemplary collaboration of global scale by laying down strong foundations to develop large transnational projects and logistical hubs running from Asia to Europe in subsequent years,” the head of state noted.
“As the territorial integrity of our country was secured, Azerbaijan's efforts helped to lay the basis for lasting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. For the time being, Azerbaijan already relies on economic diplomacy in its foreign policy to build new cooperative ties and further expand non-oil sectors, with national tourism potential in particular,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
