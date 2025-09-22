President: Favorable Geographic Location Of Azerbaijan Makes Our Country To Become A Strategic Hub Of Regional Economic Policy
The head of state emphasized that the transit volume of goods through the Middle Corridor is increasing each year. He noted that this indicator is expected to ramp up in the next years, in particular, with commissioning of the Zangezur corridor.
According to President Ilham Aliyev, the modern infrastructure created in the country, including Baku International Trade Sea Port, Alat Free Economic Zone and modern railway network offer all amenities to the investors in terms of direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency. At the same time, special economic zones coupled with modern transportation and digital infrastructure offer ready-to-go platforms for production, logistics, renewable energy, digital services and high value chain agriculture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment