Victim Toll Of Russian Air Strike On Zaporizhzhia Climbs To Three
According to him,“rescuers have just removed the body of a 75-year-old woman from under the rubble of a destroyed building.”
Today's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed three lives, Fedorov said.Read also: Russians injure two people in Kherson region in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 22, Russian troops dropped at least five aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. Two people were reported dead and two wounded
Photo by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
