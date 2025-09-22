Nearly 400 Water Supply Schemes Damaged By Recent Floods In KP
At least 389 water supply schemes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were damaged by recent floods, according to documents from the Public Health Engineering Department. Of these, 375 schemes were partially damaged, while 14
The report estimated the cost of restoration at more than Rs919 million. Due to the destruction of these schemes, over 988,000 people have been deprived of clean drinking water facilities.
District Mansehra was the worst hit, with 73 water supply schemes damaged, requiring restoration costs of over Rs130 million. In Buner, 38 schemes were affected, with an estimated cost of more than Rs142 million for their rehabilitation.
Similarly, 60 water supply schemes were damaged in Swat, of which 17 were declared beyond repair. In Abbottabad, 37 schemes were affected, with 11 rendered completely non-functional.
