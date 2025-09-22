23 Martyred As Mortar Shell Hits Homes In Khyber's Tirah Valley

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

At least 23 people, including women and children, were martyred when a mortar shell fell from an unknown direction in Matray Dara near Shadala in Tirah's Aka Khel valley late at night. Several others were reported injured in the incident, while three to five houses were damaged.

Locals said the mud-brick houses collapsed when the shell struck, causing heavy casualties. They were working on their own to recover bodies and injured people trapped under the rubble, expressing fears that more martyrs might still be buried.

The bodies of the martyrs were placed at Shadla, where hundreds of people had gathered.

Tehsil Chairman Bara, Mufti Kafeel Afridi, confirmed that the incident occurred at around 2 a.m., leaving 23 people martyred, including children and women. He added that three houses were completely destroyed.

Separately, Member of National Assembly Haji Muhammad Iqbal Afridi expressed deep grief over the tragedy, saying he stood in solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The affected families appealed to Afridi elders and relevant authorities for immediate assistance.