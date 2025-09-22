Investing In Azerbaijan Holds Strong Potential, Agalarov Development President Says
In his speech at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Agalarov noted that with the support of President Ilham Aliyev, the event will showcase the country's investment potential.
“Creating investment opportunities provides businesspeople and companies with new prospects. Taking advantage of these conditions and investing in Azerbaijan offers promising opportunities. The Sea Breeze project is a major initiative covering a large area, with construction and development set to expand further. Investing in the Sea Breeze area is highly efficient. Utilizing the favorable environment created in Azerbaijan to carry out investments can be extremely beneficial,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment