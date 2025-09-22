Investing In Azerbaijan Holds Strong Potential, Agalarov Development President Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan offers highly favorable conditions for investment, with ongoing reforms creating substantial opportunities for investors, said Emin Agalarov, president of Agalarov Development, Trend reports.

In his speech at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Agalarov noted that with the support of President Ilham Aliyev, the event will showcase the country's investment potential.

“Creating investment opportunities provides businesspeople and companies with new prospects. Taking advantage of these conditions and investing in Azerbaijan offers promising opportunities. The Sea Breeze project is a major initiative covering a large area, with construction and development set to expand further. Investing in the Sea Breeze area is highly efficient. Utilizing the favorable environment created in Azerbaijan to carry out investments can be extremely beneficial,” he added.