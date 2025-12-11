Indigo Update: Airline To Operate More Than 1,950 Flights Today Claims Services Restored To 'Top Tier Standards'

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo flight cancellations update: In a fresh update on Thursday, IndiGo said that it is set to operate more than 1,950 flights out of its around 2,200 daily flights on the day, connecting approximately 3 lakh customers to their destinations.

However, there is a chance of several IndiGo flights getting cancelled today.

In a statement, IndiGo said that all its destinations in the network had been fully connected since 8 December.

“IndiGo continues to strengthen its operations, improving its services day by day to now operating 1,900+ flights that seamlessly connect all 138 destinations across our network,” the airline said.

IndiGo claimed that its operations had stabilised since 9 December, 8 days after massive flight disruptions crippled the airline and its passengers resulting in one of India's worst aviation crises ever.

The airline further claimed that its on-time performance is back to its old standards, and it“demonstrates incremental improvement”.

“Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our On-time Performance has been restored to top-tier industry standards,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in the statement.

No same-day cancellations, claims IndiGo

The budget carrier, under fire from the government and passengers alike, further said that there were no same-day flight cancellations for the past three days,“other than negligible cancellations due to weather, technical, other external or uncontrollable factors.”

A separate chart shared by IndiGo showed three flights had been cancelled on the same day between 8 and 10 December.

The chart showed that on 8 December, IndiGo operated more than 1,700 flights with one same-day cancellation. On 9 December, over 1,800 IndiGo flights flew without any same-day cancellations. On December 10, more than 1,900 IndiGo flights were operated, while two same-say cancellations were registered.

“As the IndiGo team works hand-in-hand with authorities to further normalise our operations, we remain focused on safety, efficiency, and support to every customer,” the airline said in its statement.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)



