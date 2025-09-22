EBRD Backs Expansion Of Türkiye's Pet Food Business

EBRD Backs Expansion Of Türkiye's Pet Food Business
The investment, made alongside private equity firm Turkven and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will help the company expand production with a new facility, upgrade its technology, and strengthen its position in both domestic and export markets.
Founded as a manufacturer of high-quality dry pet food, Çağatay sells under its own brands and exports to 55 countries. The company also operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, giving it an edge in Türkiye's growing pet care market.
The project is expected to support employment in the sector and enhance Çağatay's competitiveness globally.
The EBRD has been a key investor in Türkiye since 2009, with more than 22 billion euros committed across nearly 500 projects, mainly in the private sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment