UAE Team Emiratesxrg Claim Historic 86Th Win Of The Season As Mcnulty Seals Luxembourg Victory

History is made as team takes milestone win

News | Team - 21st September 2025

UAE Team Emirates-XRG celebrated a landmark achievement today as Brandon McNulty secured overall victory at the Tour de Luxembourg, delivering the team's 86th win of the 2025 season—surpassing the all-time record for victories in a single year.

McNulty confirmed his triumph after defending the yellow leader's jersey on the final stage, which concluded with a selective circuit in Luxembourg City. Supported flawlessly by his teammates, the American maintained control over his closest rivals, crossing the line safely in the bunch to seal his fourth win of the season as Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage spoils on a rain soaked finale.

With McNulty's win, UAE Team Emirates-XRG move past the previous all-time record of 85 season victories set in 2009 by HTC-Columbia. The milestone reflects the depth and dominance of the squad across all terrains—from Grand Tours and one-day classics to stage races and national championships—showcasing the strength of the entire roster. In total 20 different riders from the roster have taken wins this year, underscoring the collective strength of the team.

McNulty: “It's very special to be part of the team to break the record and even more special to be the one to do it.

It was a hard final day. The rain always makes it a bit more stressful but the team rode well and defended the jersey well. This season has been amazing for us and we'll aim to finish it off strongly also.”

Mauro Gianetti (CEO & Team Principal, UAE Team Emirates-XRG) : “Reaching 86 victories in one season is an extraordinary milestone, and it reflects the incredible commitment and unity of everyone in this organisation - from our leaders in the UAE to our riders, staff, sponsors, and supporters.

This record is not just about numbers, but about the consistency, the sacrifices, and the belief that have carried us through every race. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and this moment will stand as a reference point in the history of our team and of cycling. We will enjoy it, but also remain motivated to keep pushing for more.”

Tour de Luxembourg Final GC

1 McNulty — UAE Team Emirates-XRG -16:17:34

2 Skjelmose — Lidl-Trek — +0′ 14″

3 Hayter — Soudal-QuickStep — +0′ 23″

Meanwhile Australia's Jay Vine delivered a powerful performance in the Men's Elite Time Trial at the World Championships, claiming silver after pushing himself to the limit over the hilly 40.6 km Kigali course. He was beaten by Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) who put in a stellar ride to take gold, with a blistering average speed of 48.9kmph and a winning time of 49:46. Tadej Pogačar and Isaac Del Toro round out the top-5 in 4th and 5th respectively as they turn their attention to the road race next Sunday.

World Championships ITT results

1 Evenepoel (Belgium) 49:56

2 Vine (Australia) +1'14”

3 Van Wilder (Belgium) +2'36”

4 Pogačar (Slovenia) +2'37”

5 Del Toro (Mexico) +2'40”

