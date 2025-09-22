Future Food Forum 2025 To Transform Food Sector As UAE F&B Market Eyes US$ 44 Bn Valuation By 2029



The UAE's F&B sector is projected to nearly triple in value to US$ 43.98 billion by 2029[1], emerging as a high-growth market globally.

Over 600 CEOs and participants from 40+ countries will gather to share insights and align on future growth.

The Forum will showcase the UAE Food Cluster's role in unifying stakeholders and launching new initiatives to strengthen international trade connections and food security. His Excellency Abdullah Bin Touq: 'The UAE is adopting cutting-edge solutions to drive food sector growth, ensure sustainable food security, and boost the sector's contribution to the national economy.'

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 22 September 2025 - Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the Future Food Forum returns for its seventh edition on 23-24 September at Le M�ridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. Organised by the Ministry and hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Business Group (F&B Group), the Forum will convene decision makers from across the global food value chain to align on strategies for resilient and sustainable food systems.

The event assumes special significance as it coincides with the UAE's food and beverage sector surging in value to US$ 13 billion in H1 2024 - and projected to nearly triple to US$ 43.98 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 17.09%.

The Forum is an initiative of the UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, which represents the UAE Food Cluster and serves as a strategic platform to strengthen cooperation across the food ecosystem. It brings together stakeholders from farming and agricultural production to manufacturing, distribution, and trade. The initiative supports the UAE's food security and sustainability strategy, while the sector's rapid expansion underscores the Cluster's role in expanding partnerships and driving long-term industry growth.

His Excellency Abdullah Bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, noted that the UAE, under the directives of the country's leadership, is adopting cutting-edge solutions to drive the growth of food industry and achieve sustainable food security for all. He stressed that the Forum serves as a significant opportunity to showcase the UAE's economic vision for this vital sector, in line with 'We the UAE 2031' vision and its goal of building a diversified, competitive economy, founded on knowledge and innovation.

The Minister added: 'This event reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting global partnerships in the food industry and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors and academia. In addition, it highlights innovative technologies and initiatives to achieve integrated food systems and enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of our economy.'

His Excellency Bin Touq pointed out that the UAE Food Cluster is a promising economic model for enhancing sector-wide growth and competitiveness. He noted that the Cluster supports new generations of skilled producers and farmers to adopt best practices in food and agriculture.

The Forum is guided by the UAE Food Cluster; a national strategic initiative designed to unify stakeholders and drive the UAE's food security and sustainability agenda. This year's edition aims to bring together stakeholders throughout the value chain from farm to fork, while connecting the UAE with global food ecosystems across Africa, Central Asia, and Europe. Furthermore, it seeks to advance impactful initiatives that strengthen trade partnerships and long-term industry growth.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Cluster Board, said, “The food ecosystem today is increasingly driven by the convergence of trade, technology, policy, and production. Future Food Forum 2025 offers a single-point agenda where these priorities can be unified with a clear forward looking direction. We are keen to strengthen the UAE's position in global food trade while contributing to robust and more connected food ecosystems on a global scale.”

The Forum agenda includes the launch of the Cluster's new initiatives such as a Knowledge Hub for exchanging insights and best practices, and a Global Buyers Programme to connect local producers with international markets. With the UAE serving as a gateway to the US$ 65 billion GCC market the Forum's initiatives aim to strengthen local supply chains while fortifying the country's position as a regional hub for trade and food security.

Speakers at this year's Forum will include senior leaders and experts from across the regional and global food and beverage ecosystem. Alongside Saleh Lootah, the lineup features Rania Abou Samra, Vice President and Head of Innovation & R&D at Nestl� Middle East & North Africa, Dr. Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at B�hler Group, Tom Harvey, General Manager - Commercial at Spinneys, and Jens Michel, CEO of Abu Dhabi Food Hub - KEZAD, Her Excellency Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of the Emirates Growth Fund, Muhammed Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group, and Rami Habbal, Chief Executive Officer at GS1 UAE, among others.

Across two eventful days, the programme will include high-level ministerial sessions, technical panels, CEO dialogues, and stakeholder roundtables. Discussions will cover trade opportunities under CEPA agreements, supply chain resilience and infrastructure capacity, Industry 4.0 and digital transformation in food manufacturing, as well as innovations in nutrition and emerging food categories.

The Forum is presented by Food Tech Valley, with founding partners Almarai, Al Ain Farms, Al Ghurair Group and IFFCO Group. DP World is also on board as trade enabling partner, while Abu Dhabi Food Hub - KEZAD is the food market access and supply chain partner. Platinum partners include Al Islami, Nestl� Middle East, RSA Cold Chain, and BRF, with GS1 UAE joining hands as the innovation partner.

As the global F&B sector continues to expand, the outcomes of the discussions in Dubai are expected to lay the foundation for stronger collaboration across the industry, supporting the UAE's ambition to make the sector a key contributor to economic diversification while reinforcing its role as a long-term partner in the global food economy.

