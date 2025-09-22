Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 38 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,959,088
|600.65
|1,176,730,315
|15 September 2025
|8,816
|701.69
|6,186,119
|16 September 2025
|9,000
|700.89
|6,308,018
|17 September 2025
|8,895
|699.58
|6,222,777
|18 September 2025
|8,730
|698.31
|6,096,229
|19 September 2025
|19,900
|698.85
|13,907,129
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,014,429
|603.37
|1,215,450,587
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,014,429 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.28% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250922
