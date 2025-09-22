Vivenu Introduces Native Resell Platform For Tickets
The secondary ticketing market is expected to grow by over $9 billion through 2029, yet discussions often center on fragmented channels and limited visibility for organizers. By integrating resale into the primary ticketing environment, vivenu aims to provide organizers with transparency and control while offering fans a clear, trusted way to access tickets.
Key Benefits for Organizers and Fans:
- One platform:
The ticket never leaves your system, thereby drastically reducing the risk of fraud Fairness and transparency:
Flexible options for pricing and fees Resale fees:
Recaptured by organizers, not middlemen Full visibility:
Every transaction tracked, every fan accounted for
Successful First Rollout at Schalke 04
The first implementation at FC Schalke 04 saw strong adoption. Within hours of launch, more than 4,000 resales were processed directly through the club's official shop. According to Schalke, the integration reduced empty seats, reduced fraud-related support cases, and improved the matchday atmosphere.
Further Information
vivenu's founders Simon Hennes (CEO) and Jens Teichert (CTO) share their perspective on how integrating resale within the primary environment improves control and transparency in the official blog post .
About vivenu
vivenu is the leading ticketing technology platform for global event organizers. Built for flexibility, scalability, and full customization, vivenu supports 800+ organizers in 40+ countries - including Grammy Awards, Stanford Athletics, HYROX, and The Special Olympics. For more information, visit vivenu , or send a press inquiry to ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment