Vivenu Introduces Native Resell Platform For Tickets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vivenu announced today the launch of its, a new feature that unifies primary and resale ticketing directly within organizers' official shops and seat maps. The solution enables fans to buy and resell tickets in one streamlined process while allowing organizers to maintain ownership of the resale channel.

The secondary ticketing market is expected to grow by over $9 billion through 2029, yet discussions often center on fragmented channels and limited visibility for organizers. By integrating resale into the primary ticketing environment, vivenu aims to provide organizers with transparency and control while offering fans a clear, trusted way to access tickets.

Key Benefits for Organizers and Fans:



One platform:

The ticket never leaves your system, thereby drastically reducing the risk of fraud

Fairness and transparency:

Flexible options for pricing and fees

Resale fees:

Recaptured by organizers, not middlemen Full visibility:

Every transaction tracked, every fan accounted for

Successful First Rollout at Schalke 04

The first implementation at FC Schalke 04 saw strong adoption. Within hours of launch, more than 4,000 resales were processed directly through the club's official shop. According to Schalke, the integration reduced empty seats, reduced fraud-related support cases, and improved the matchday atmosphere.

Further Information

vivenu's founders Simon Hennes (CEO) and Jens Teichert (CTO) share their perspective on how integrating resale within the primary environment improves control and transparency in the official blog post .

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading ticketing technology platform for global event organizers. Built for flexibility, scalability, and full customization, vivenu supports 800+ organizers in 40+ countries - including Grammy Awards, Stanford Athletics, HYROX, and The Special Olympics. For more information, visit vivenu , or send a press inquiry to ... .