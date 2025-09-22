C4X Discovery announces selection of a once-daily development candidate from its α4β7 inhibitor programme

A potent and selective α4β7 inhibitor with oral bioavailability to support once-daily dosing

22 September 2025 – C4X Discovery Holdings Ltd ("C4XD"), a pioneering Drug Discovery company, today announces the selection of a potential best-in-class pre-clinical candidate from its oral α4β7 integrin inhibitor programme for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The selected candidate supports once-daily dosing and presents a potentially transformative oral therapy for IBD patients.

IBD, which affects more than five million people worldwide1, represents a rapidly growing market projected to reach USD 47.7 billion by 20342. With many patients still underserved by current therapies, C4X Discovery's oral α4β7 integrin inhibitor has the potential to deliver a much-needed, more convenient treatment option to a growing market.

The convenience of a targeted oral α4β7 inhibitor offers clear opportunities for oral therapies to advance ahead of biologics and significantly expand the number of treated patients. C4XD's approach can be combined with other targeted therapies for patients with complex or refractory disease where existing approaches have failed to deliver sufficient control. By combining the established safety and efficacy of α4β7 inhibition with the convenience and accessibility of oral dosing, this treatment paradigm could potentially improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare system burden. In addition, C4XD's breakthrough of a genetic biomarker of response to α4β7 inhibition could enable more personalised treatment, supporting optimised clinical development and a pathway to patient stratification.

Nick Ray, CSO of C4X Discovery, commented :“Advancing our oral α4β7 programme to candidate selection represents a significant scientific achievement and validates our discovery approach. With additional data from our PAD4 and TNFα programmes expected in the coming months, we're progressing a focused pipeline targeting key pathways in immuno-inflammatory disease. These programmes address distinct but complementary mechanisms, creating potential therapeutic options both as individual treatments and in combination approaches across different inflammatory conditions."

Emma Blaney, CEO of C4X Discovery, said: “C4XD has a strong track record of partnering pre-clinical programmes at various stages in the drug discovery process. We plan to continue partnering discussions for our α4β7 programme during the remainder of 2025 and expect to generate pivotal data on our other programmes in the coming weeks. We'd like to thank our staff and investors for their continued support to advance our programmes such that we can work with the best partners to take them forward into the clinic.”

C4XD's pipeline spans several high-value immuno-inflammatory indications. The company is currently advancing best-in-class oral α4β7 and TNFα inhibitors alongside a first-in-class PAD4 programme, encompassing both innovative monotherapies and strategic combination approaches across multiple therapeutic areas.

