Amvital Achieves Walmart Marketplace Pro Seller Status, Reinforcing Customer Trust And Skincare Excellence

- Amar Behura, Founder of AMVitalBOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMVital, a U.S.-based natural skincare brand specializing in turmeric-powered solutions, today announced that it has achieved Walmart Marketplace Pro Seller status, the highest trust tier available to Walmart sellers. This recognition highlights AMVital's dedication to customer trust, product authenticity, and reliable delivery across its fast-growing skincare portfolio.The Pro Seller badge is awarded by Walmart to brands that consistently meet strict performance metrics, including:. Customer satisfaction through high ratings and verified reviews. On-time shipping and dependable order fulfillment. Product authenticity with proven compliance and trustworthiness“Becoming a Walmart Pro Seller is an incredible milestone for us,” said Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital.“For our customers, it's more than just a badge - it means confidence that every AMVital product they buy is authentic, delivered on time, and backed by thousands of real reviews. For our company, it validates years of work to create a skincare line that blends the heritage of turmeric with the innovation of modern formulation science. This achievement reassures new shoppers and rewards the loyalty of our existing community.”Why It Matters for CustomersAs a Walmart Pro Seller, AMVital customers can expect:. Verified quality & authenticity through Walmart's top seller program. Faster shipping & improved reliability with every purchase. Continued access to AMVital's most trusted natural skincare products, including:– AMVital Turmeric + Kojic Acid Soap Bar - crafted to reduce dark spots, improve skin tone, and leave skin radiant– AMVital Turmeric Face Serum with Vitamin C - brightens, hydrates, and helps smooth uneven texture– AMVital Turmeric Body Scrub - exfoliates, nourishes, and hydrates with turmeric, shea butter, and coconut oilIndustry ContextWalmart's Pro Seller designation is awarded only to a select group of brands that meet the retailer's strictest performance benchmarks. For a fast-growing natural skincare company like AMVital, this distinction strengthens its reputation not only with U.S. consumers but also across global e-commerce marketplaces where credibility and trust are critical.About AMVitalFounded by Amar Behura, AMVital is dedicated to creating plant-based skincare powered by turmeric, blending traditional botanicals with modern formulation science. With over 10,000 verified customer reviews across Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, and its own Shopify store (AMVital), the company's mission is simple: to help customers Glow Naturally, Every Day.

