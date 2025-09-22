Lotus One Investment Invests In Ascilion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ascilion AB, the leader in dermal interstitial fluid sampling, announced an investment by Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. in the company.

KISTA, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascilion AB ("Ascilion"), the leader in dermal interstitial fluid sampling for molecular biomarker research, diagnostics and wearables announced today an investment of SEK 21 million by Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. (“Lotus”) in the company.The investment by Lotus in Ascilion was through the combination of a SEK 21 million directed share issue and an additional purchase of existing shares. The investment positions Lotus as a key shareholder and grants them representation on the Ascilion's board of directors, with Asmita Dwivedi recently appointed as a board member.Nirmal Singh, Executive Chairman of Lotus, commented:“Lotus is committed to supporting innovations that promote the democratization of healthcare services, and we believe that Ascilion, through their unique technology, can enable new health monitoring capabilities as well as improve the accessibility and equity of diagnostics and monitoring services.”Simon Grant, CEO of Ascilion, commented:“We are very pleased to welcome Lotus as a major shareholder. We share a common vision that Ascilion's technology will be central to the development of many point-of-care and wearable diagnostic devices in the future. We look forward to our journey together.”For further information, visit or contact:Simon Grant, CEOTel: +46 72 887 43 99Email: ...About Ascilion ABAscilion is a global leader in dermal interstitial fluid sampling. Ascilion ́s innovative and patented microneedle technology is designed to sample dermal interstitial fluid (dISF), the fluid located between skin cells. This fluid is rich in biomarkers and represents a previously underutilized source of real-time health information. The applications of dISF are extensive, including metabolic health monitoring, stress assessment, reproductive hormone tracking, and drug therapy management. By enabling rapid and reliable access to dISF, Ascilion's technology is poised to become a key enabler of next-generation diagnostic, wellness testing devices and monitoring products. Its flagship product, PELSA, is painless, quick, easy to use, and leaves no residual marks on the skin. PELSA is available for research, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic testing applications and is currently undergoing medical device approval. Based near Stockholm, Sweden, Ascilion collaborates with selected industrial partners and researchers worldwide.About Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd.Lotus One Investment Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based family office established in 2019, specialising in strategic investments across South Asia and Europe. The firm focuses on sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, consumer products, digital technology and industrials. Beyond its investment activities,Lotus One Investment is committed to social impact through the Khetan Foundation (earlier Lotus Life Foundation), established in 2016. It's investment approach encompasses listed equities, venture capital, and private equity, with a particular interest in turnaround opportunities.

Simon Grant

Ascilion AB

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.