King Hussein Business Park Welcomes Thousands of Visitors to The Park Festival


2025-09-22 02:45:50
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – September 21, 2025): King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) welcomed thousands of visitors at The Park Festival, held from 18 to 20 September. The festival, which is the largest of its kind in the heart of Amman, brought together people from all ages, including Jordanians as well as tourists.

Designed as a family-friendly destination, the festival embodied the Park’s mission of spreading a culture of joy and inclusiveness. Visitors enjoyed quality time with family and friends through a rich program of entertainment, culinary experiences, and live musical performances tailored to all ages, all within a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

The remarkable turnout underscored the festival’s success and King Hussein Business Park’s vision of offering a comprehensive experience that blends business, leisure, and community life. In doing do, it further reinforces Amman and the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for family-oriented events and entertainment.

The festival’s success was made possible through the support of key sponsors, including Jordan Kuwait Bank, Capital Bank, Rizeup Gym, Project Padel, Deuce Coffee and Juice, Samsung Electronics Levant, Laith Al-Obaidi Group, Royal Jordanian, Bait Shaker, talabat Jordan, JEG Esports, and Hamleys. Media partners also contributed to sharing the festivities, among them Number One Advertising, Roya TV, Al Wakeel Media Group, Radio Bliss, and Radio Hala.


