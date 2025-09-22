Indian Online MBAs Gain Global Spotlight as MRIIRS Secures QS Top 100 Position, Ranks 9 in Asia-Pacific and 1 Globally for Class Experience
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Faridabad, 20th September 2025: The latest QS Online MBA Rankings 2026 have underscored the rising global competitiveness of Indian online business education, with Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) making a strong mark. The Online MBA of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) has entered the QS Online MBA Top 100 globally (76–100 band) and secured rank 9th in the Asia-Pacific region, formally entering the league of premium B-Schools in India. The performance of India players highlights the growing international visibility and competitiveness of Indian online MBA programs. MRIIRS has gained the distinction of being positioned No. 1 Globally for Class Experience.
The QS Rankings, globally recognized as a benchmark of academic excellence, employability, and student experience, highlight the rising credibility of Indian online MBAs. MRII’S’s inclusion demonstrates that its program not only meets international standards but also delivers a technology-enabled learning experience that integrates global resources and enhances employability in flexible, scalable formats.
Designed with a glocal approach, the program aligns with international benchmarks while addressing the practical demands of I’dia’s business ecosystem. The curriculum emphasizes applied learning, integrating case studies, simulations, and capstone projects, with continuous outcome-based benchmarking against global standards to ensure relevance and competitiveness.
Building on this, QS emphasized how Indian online MBA programs are increasingly demonstrating international competitiveness, both in academic delivery and student experience.
Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said, "The QS Online MBA Rankings highlight programs that demonstrate strong academic quality, learner experience, and industry relevance. Thi’ year’s results reflect the growing competitiveness and international recognition of Indian online MBA programs, showcasing their alignment with global standards and evolving business demands."
Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said, " This global recognition affirms our journey of transforming Manav Rachna into a future-focused institution. Being placed alongside t’e world’s best in the QS Online MBA Rankings is a statement about the capacity of Indian universities to influence the global higher education landscape. Our priority is to continue innovating and creating pathways that empower learners everywhere to access quality education without boundaries."
Adding to this perspective, Rajiv Kapoor, MD & CEO, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said, "With only three universities from India making it to the QS Online MBA Rankings 20’6, MRIIRS’s debut in the global Top 100 highlights the growing strength of Indian institutions in digital higher education. This reflects the strength of our pedagogy, where interactive design, peer collaboration, and faculty engagement create a vibrant learning environment. Our focus has always been on ensuring that the online MBA delivers real value in terms of learning depth, global exposure, and career outcomes."
MRIIRS has also been placed 80th globally and 8th in Asia-Pacific under the Faculty and Teaching indicator, reaffirming the academic strength and teaching excellence of its program.
Manav Rachna Online MBA offers multiple dual specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, International Business, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, Aviation Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Healthcare Management. Developed in collaboration with industry leaders and global partners, the program aligns with digital transformation and future-of-work skills.
The teaching model blends interactive live sessions, on-demand content, and peer discussions, enriched by industry practitioner insights. Faculty combine academic rigor with professional expertise, while partnerships with Harvard Business Publishing and LinkedIn Learning provide learners with access to international resources.
The program also prioritizes career outcomes. Students engage in industry projects, masterclasses, and internships, with opportunities to collaborate on global virtual teams. Placement support is provided through a dedicated Career Development Centre, which works with over 200 hiring partners and offers coaching in leadership, communication, and problem-solving.
This recognition extends beyond MRIIRS, reflecting broader progress for India’s higher education sector. It demonstrates that Indian universities are at par with global peers in delivering online business education that integrates academic excellence, technology, and industry engagement. This inclusion strengthens Ind’a’s standing as a destination for high-quality online MBA programs and is expected to encourage more institutions to innovate, raise benchmarks, and contribute to the cou’try’s goal of becoming a global leader in digital higher education.
About MREI:
Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 41,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MR–IRS) – NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MR–IRS) – NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI's achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. In the QS Online MBA Rankings 2026, MRIIRS was placed–in the 76–100 global band as a new entrant, ranked 1st globally for Class Experience, and 9th in the Asia-Pacific region. MRIIRS has entered the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings 2025 with Rank 96 and was placed 33 in Dental Category.
