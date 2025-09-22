Phillip Nova Launches First Branded Leveraged & Inverse Etfs On SGX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Phillip Nova debuts its first branded ETFs on SGX, expanding access to leveraged and inverse tools for Singapore market investors

- Teyu Che Chern, CEO, Phillip NovaSINGAPORE, NOT APPLICABLE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phillip Nova today announced the launch of its first pair of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to carry the Phillip Nova brand. The new ETFs will be available for trading on Phillip Nova's platform on 30 September 2025:Phillip-Nova MSCI Singapore Daily (2×) Leveraged ProductPhillip-Nova MSCI Singapore Daily (-1×) Inverse ProductThese ETFs are designed to track the daily performance of the MSCI Singapore Index, a widely followed benchmark representing Singapore's largest and most liquid companies. The Phillip-Nova MSCI Singapore Daily (2×) Leveraged Product seeks to deliver twice (2×) the daily return of the index, while the Phillip-Nova MSCI Singapore Daily (-1×) Inverse Product aims to deliver the inverse (-1×) of its daily return. Both products employ daily rebalancing to maintain their objectives, making them suitable for investors looking for short-term tactical positions or to manage risk in the short term. As with all leveraged and inverse products, they are not intended for long-term holding, as compounding effects can cause performance to diverge from expected multiples over extended periods.“The launch of our first branded ETFs is a landmark moment for Phillip Nova. By placing our name directly on these products, we are deepening our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and investor empowerment. These leveraged and inverse products provide investors with precise tools to respond to market movements effectively,” said Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Nova.Leveraged and inverse Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) have grown in popularity globally as investors seek more sophisticated ways to capitalise on market movements. By design, leveraged products magnify returns-and losses-relative to the underlying index, while inverse products allow investors to gain from market declines or protect against downside risks. These products are also easily accessible, trading on the exchange like a regular stock with transparent pricing and liquidity.“This is just the beginning. We plan to expand this offering into a full basket of Phillip Nova leveraged and inverse products, building a comprehensive suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of both retail and institutional investors,” added Teyu Che Chern.The introduction of these Phillip Nova-branded ETFs reinforces the firm's ongoing commitment to product innovation, strengthening its role as a key participant in Singapore's financial markets and a trusted partner for investors seeking diversified trading solutions. This launch also represents a significant milestone in broadening the local ETF landscape, offering investors more direct and flexible access to the domestic equity market.“PhillipCapital Group has been a strong partner in ETF innovation from pioneering the first pure S-REITs ETF to launching the region's first money market ETF. Their latest refresh of L&I ETFs under the Phillip Nova brand is another bold step forward to reach a wider audience. As SGX's ETF platform continues to expand, we're proud to work with industry partners to deliver differentiated investment and trading tools that empower investors and reinforce Singapore's position as a competitive ETF listing venue,” said Ms Serene Cai, Head of Securities Trading, SGX Group.These ETFs are the rebranded successors of the former Phillip MSCI Singapore Daily (2×) Leveraged Product and Phillip MSCI Singapore Daily (-1×) Inverse Product.Commenting on the rebrand, Jeffrey Lee, Chief Investment Officer of Phillip Capital Management said,“The name changes better align the products with our strategic partnership with Phillip Nova, combining our fund management expertise with their brokerage strengths.”---------------Media ContactJoanna TanHead, Marketing & CommunicationsPhillip Nova Pte LtdEmail: ...About Phillip NovaPhillip Nova is one of Singapore's leading brokerage firms and a member of the PhillipCapital Group. With over four decades of experience, Phillip Nova provides access to a wide range of global markets, including equities, futures, options, currencies, commodities, and ETFs.

JOANNA TAN

PHILLIP NOVA

+65 94519783

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.