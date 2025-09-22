Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military


2025-09-22 02:18:06
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Anuj Sawhney is the Managing Director of Swiss Military, a global lifestyle brand operating across 26 countries with a portfolio of 1,900+ premium products spanning Travel Gear, Electronics, and Consumer Appliances. With over 25 years dedicated to the brand, Mr. Sawhney has driven Swiss Military's expansion through his distinctive leadership philosophy of transparency, trust, and leading by example. His strategic approach focuses on product innovation, positioning the brand uniquely in the market by offering premium quality at accessible prices embodying the brand's ethos ‘Premium Lifestyle for All.’

Under Mr. Sawhney's visionary leadership, Swiss Military is currently expanding the Travel Gear division with pan-India presence, supporting Make in India, and introducing both ultra-premium and sustainable product lines. Mr. Sawhney's customer-centric approach and commitment to quality have positioned Swiss Military to fill a critical market gap by delivering products with premium quality at accessible price points - a proposition that continues to drive the brand's market dominance and growth trajectory.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mr. Sawhney is passionate about social and environmental causes, and spearheads his entrepreneurial initiative ‘Our Blue Circle’. He aspires to create a global platform that empowers underprivileged communities and promotes global collaboration for social, environmental as well as personal reform. A successful YouTube personality, he hosts his 400K+ follower-base on his podcast channel ‘Big on Small Talk’.

A former Bollywood actor, an avid fitness enthusiast and ardent superbike rider, Mr. Sawhney brings the same energy and passion to both his personal pursuits and professional leadership, making him a dynamic force behind Swiss Military's continued growth and innovation.

