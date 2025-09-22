Hindus seek “Hindu Mand”r” at JFK Airport
(MENAFN- Aol) Hindus are urging for a designated Hindu Prayer Room named“as “Hindu ”andir” (Temple) at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York, one of t’e world’s leading airports.
JFK Airport already has Our Lady of the Skies Roman Catholic Chapel, Christ for the World Protestant Chapel, International Synagogue and JFK Masjid on the Departure Level of its Terminal Four. JFK Airport is operated by The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), which reports to New York and New Jersey governors.
Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that as lot of Hindu passengers daily used JFK Airport and many Hindu employees worked for various agencies and businesses there; it would be nice if they had a quiet facility at the airport where they could pray/meditate/worship and perform religious services.
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, urged governors Kathy Hochul (New York) and Philip D. Murphy (New Jersey), PANYNJ Board Chairman Kevin J. O'Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton to work in this direction as an issue of fairness and equality in customer service. He or other Hindu scholars would be glad to help, if asked, regarding the structure of “Hindu Mand”r”.
Hindus would appreciate JFK Airport if t“is “Hindu ”andir” had murtis (statues) of popular deities, copies of sacred scriptures, a traditional bell and recorded devotional music; and daily kirtan and aarti sessions were held in it; Rajan Zed noted.
Prayer/worship to God was highly important in Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, and it would be great “o have “Hi”du Mandir” at JFK Airport so that Hindu passengers and airport employees did not miss their daily worship rituals/rites while travelling through or working at JFK Airport; which might include recitation of texts, repetition of mantras, dhayan (meditation), etc.; Zed added.
At the JFK Airport, Catholic Chapel, founded 1955, reportedly offers anniversaries, assistance for grieving passengers, baptism prep classes, baptisms, Bible study, communions, confessions, confirmations, counseling, death notifications, masses, memorial services, retirement services, retreats, sacraments, spiritual direction, stress management, weddings, etc. Mission of Protestant Chapel, which began 1964, is: to be God's 'city on a hill' at John F. Kennedy International Airport, be’ring Christ’s light, love, hope, healing and grace to the traveling public, airport employees and neighboring communities. Synagogue, which was dedicated in 1967: serves as a place for minyanim, private prayer, meditation, study and rest. Masjid reportedly offers a range of community, religious, support services; including daily and Jumu'ah prayers.
