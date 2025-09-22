Get the latest iPhone 17 in under an hour with Careem
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 21 Sept 2025 - Careem, the region’s leading Everything App, is delivering the newly launched iPhone 17 range and Apple Watches to doorsteps in under 60 minutes via its Quik Electronics delivery service.
Starting Friday, September 19, customers can skip long lines and courier delays, and get their hands on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, the latest AirPods, MacBooks, and more through the Careem app.
Careem is the only platform in the UAE currently offering 1-hour delivery for the newly launched iPhone 17, with Careem Plus members enjoying free delivery and priority care.
The full Apple range available on Quik Electronics includes:
Phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Wearables: Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3
Audio: AirPods Pro 3
Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented:
Quik Electronics delivers premium tech products in under 60 minutes, including laptops, phones, gaming gear, and more. All items come with a manufacturer’s warranty and are eligible for free returns within 24 hours, provided the packaging remains intact and unopened.
Careem Plus members enjoy savings across Care’m’s other services, including unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, cashback on rides, discounts on home cleaning and laundry services, and more. Careem Plus members save an average of AED 300 per month, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.
To order the new iPhone 17 or Apple Watch, simply open the Careem app and tap on‘‘Quik Elect’onics’ on the home screen.
