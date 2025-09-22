Government of Meghalaya launches Swacchta Hi Seva 2025
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, September 19th, 2025: The Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Shillong Municipal Board, on September 17th, 2025, launched the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, a nationwide cleanliness drive, running from September 17 to October 2, 2025, under the theme “Swachhotsav,” festival of cleanliness.
Smt. W. A. M. Booth Shadap, IAS, Secretary, Urban Affairs Department, addressed the gathering, stating, “Since its inception in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission has become a mass movement for a clean India, driven by the people. In Meghalaya, we have conducted over 6,000 awareness programs since October 2, 2014, reaching every corner of the state.” She highlighted the participation of over 3 lakh students in the zero-littering campaign, showcasing the Generation Z’s role in driving change in waste management and cleanliness drives.
The chief guest administered the Swachhata Hi Seva pledge, reinforcing the commitment to cleanliness.
In his keynote address, Shri K. Kharumnuid, Joint Director, Urban Affairs Department, emphasized the Swacch Bharat mission’s vision of a “garbage-free India” through sustainable solid waste management and sanitation. He noted that Meghalaya generates approximately 315 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste daily in urban areas. 215 TPD processing facilities is currently available out of which 91 TPD are developed under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.
He urged citizens to dispose of waste responsibly and recycle to optimize these facilities.
Shri Kharumnuid also informed Meghalaya’s open defecation-free status and announced plans for sewage treatment systems across the capital under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.
The key focus of this Swaachta Hi Seva campaign include:
I. Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) - Eliminating difficult, dark and neglected spots
II. Clean Public Spaces - general cleanliness and swachhata activities across public places
III. SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir - Single-window Seva, Suraksha and Samman camps for health checkups and welfare of sanitation workers
IV. Clean Green Festivities - Eco-friendly and zero-waste celebrations
V. Advocacy for Swachhata - disseminating the message of Swachhata with a focus on Gram Sabha for the declaration of ODF Plus Model and Swachh Sujal Gaon in rural India.
A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Segregation at Source: The Foundation for Effective Waste Management,” where experts deliberated on promoting cleanliness, environmental awareness, and sustainable waste segregation practices.
Dignitaries included Smt. W. A. M. Booth Shadap, IAS; Shri K. Kharumnuid; Shri R. Kharbikhiew, Deputy Secretary; Shri K. Wahlang, Joint Director (Technical); Shri F.B. Chyne, Executive Engineer, Shillong Municipal Board; Smt M. Lyntan, Executive Officer, Shillobg Municipal Board; Shri R. Budnah and Shri B. Nongrum, Executive Engineers, Urban Affairs Department; and other Swachh Bharat Mission officials. Jessie Lyngdoh, Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, along with teachers, NSS volunteers, and Self-Help Group members, also attended.
Sd/-
Smt. W. A. M. Booth Shadap, IAS, Secretary, Urban Affairs Department, addressed the gathering, stating, “Since its inception in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission has become a mass movement for a clean India, driven by the people. In Meghalaya, we have conducted over 6,000 awareness programs since October 2, 2014, reaching every corner of the state.” She highlighted the participation of over 3 lakh students in the zero-littering campaign, showcasing the Generation Z’s role in driving change in waste management and cleanliness drives.
The chief guest administered the Swachhata Hi Seva pledge, reinforcing the commitment to cleanliness.
In his keynote address, Shri K. Kharumnuid, Joint Director, Urban Affairs Department, emphasized the Swacch Bharat mission’s vision of a “garbage-free India” through sustainable solid waste management and sanitation. He noted that Meghalaya generates approximately 315 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste daily in urban areas. 215 TPD processing facilities is currently available out of which 91 TPD are developed under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.
He urged citizens to dispose of waste responsibly and recycle to optimize these facilities.
Shri Kharumnuid also informed Meghalaya’s open defecation-free status and announced plans for sewage treatment systems across the capital under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.
The key focus of this Swaachta Hi Seva campaign include:
I. Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) - Eliminating difficult, dark and neglected spots
II. Clean Public Spaces - general cleanliness and swachhata activities across public places
III. SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir - Single-window Seva, Suraksha and Samman camps for health checkups and welfare of sanitation workers
IV. Clean Green Festivities - Eco-friendly and zero-waste celebrations
V. Advocacy for Swachhata - disseminating the message of Swachhata with a focus on Gram Sabha for the declaration of ODF Plus Model and Swachh Sujal Gaon in rural India.
A highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Segregation at Source: The Foundation for Effective Waste Management,” where experts deliberated on promoting cleanliness, environmental awareness, and sustainable waste segregation practices.
Dignitaries included Smt. W. A. M. Booth Shadap, IAS; Shri K. Kharumnuid; Shri R. Kharbikhiew, Deputy Secretary; Shri K. Wahlang, Joint Director (Technical); Shri F.B. Chyne, Executive Engineer, Shillong Municipal Board; Smt M. Lyntan, Executive Officer, Shillobg Municipal Board; Shri R. Budnah and Shri B. Nongrum, Executive Engineers, Urban Affairs Department; and other Swachh Bharat Mission officials. Jessie Lyngdoh, Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, along with teachers, NSS volunteers, and Self-Help Group members, also attended.
Sd/-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment