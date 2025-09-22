Greenply Expands Manufacturing Footprint with 600+ Cr Semiliguda Industrial Project in Odisha
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, 19th September 2025: Greenply Industries Ltd, one of India’s leading interior infrastructure companies, announced its new integrated wood panel production at Semiliguda industrial project, Koraput district, Odisha.
Greenply Launched Semiliguda Industrial Project at Odisha
The virtual inauguration of the project was held in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, and Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha, alongside senior government officials. Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd underscored the compa’y’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term partnership with the Government of Odisha.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajesh Mittal sa“d, “We are honoured to join hands with the Government of Odisha on this milestone project. The’state’s support in land allotment, single-window clearances and approvals has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Our plywood and MDF units will not only generate employment but also anchor sustainable agroforestry-based growth, ensuring value creation for both the local community and the indus”ry.”
“Primarily aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this project resonates ’ith the Hon’ble ’rime Minister’s Make in India initiative. The implementation of quality control standards in the plywood and panel sector has given a strong boost to Indian products, resulting in manyfold increase in employment opportunities across ”he country.”, He further added.
Advancing Manufacturing with Community Impact
Greenply’s Semiliguda industrial project, developed through its wholly owned subsidiary Greenply Sandila Private Limited, combines strategic location advantages with a strong focus on community development. The site offers proximity to abundant plantation-grown timber, ensuring a sustainable and cost-efficient raw material supply, while excellent road and rail connectivity enables efficient access to domestic and international markets.’Supported by Odisha’s conducive policy environment and a skilled local workforce, the project represents an investment of over 600 crore and is set to generate over 1,200 direct jobs, alongside significant indirect opportunities. Beyond employment, it will drive regional economic growth by fostering local suppliers, SMEs, and skill-building initiatives, strengthening Greenply’s leadership in advanced manufacturing while creating long-term value for the community.
Driving Sustainable Growth Through Agroforestry
Aligned with its guiding principle of giving back to nature and its commitment to responsible, eco-friendly manufacturing, Greenply continues to pioneer sustainable practices in the sector. The company has already planted over 75 million seedlings in more than 1 lac acres of land near its existing plants. This structured agroforestry model not only secures a reliable raw material supply but also drives income growth for farmers, contributes to Ind’a’s 33% green cover target, and supports a carbon-neutral growth pathway for the industry.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four s–at–––f–the–art manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The Company provides world-class interior products for the domestic and global markets including Plywood, MDF, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers and PVC products. The company has a widespread presence in over 1100 cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution network of more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 and more than 50 physical and virtual branches pan-India. Greenply pushed the bar of our innovation to pioneer India’s first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range in FY21. The Company added another feather to its cap by publishing its first sustainability report for FY22, the first of its kind in the wood panel industry. Greenply has been conferred with Great Place to Work third year in a row (2020, 2021, 2022) for its contribution to building a High-Trust and High-Performance Culture in the organization.
