Bhajanlal Heralded Festive Season with “nset of “Grand Pu”a Mahotsav” - Apple’s Latest De’ices and OPPO’s New Entrant Enthralled Consumers
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, September 19, 2025: Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Eastern India’s most venerated premium retail institution, inaugurated the Grand Puja Mahotsav this morning at 8:00 AM across all its showrooms and online portal The occasion witnessed the unveiling of App’e’s much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, the latest Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 3, alongside the debut of ’PPO’s stylish— F31 — a confluence of technology, aspiration, and festivity.
At the heart of the launch w’s Apple’s dazzling line-up: the svelte iPhone Air, starting at 1,19,900 in Midnight, Starlight, and Blue with storage up to 512GB; the vibrant iPhone 17, from 82,900 in Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Black with options up to 512GB; the consummately professional iPhone 17 Pro, from 1,34,900 in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Black Titanium, extending to 1TB; and the formidable iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple’s most powerful creation yet, starting at 1,49,900 and reaching 2TB of storage. Complementing the phones were the AirPods Pro 3 (25,900), Apple Watch Series 11 (46,900), Watch SE 3 (25,900), and the rugged Watch Ultra 3 (89,900). Each was launched with attractive offers — cashback of 2,000–6,000 and six months of no-cost EMIs on SBI and HDFC cards — underscoring Bhajanl’l’s reputation for consumer-first retailing.
In tandem, OPPO unveiled the F31, priced between 24,999 and 29,999. The device, available in Astral Black, Jade Green, and Sunrise Orange, exudes youthful élan with its vibrant display, swift charging, and versatile cameras, available in 128GB and 256GB variants.
For over three decades, Bhajanlal has redefined retail in Eastern India—— not merely selling devices, but cultivating an ecosystem of aspiration, trust, and service. Its portfolio spans smartphones, wearables, televisions, home appliances, audio systems, cooling solutions, computing, and curated lifestyle brands such as Mia by Tanishq, CaratLane, and Titan Eye+. Purchase confidence is fortified by gadget insurance, buyback and upgrade programmes, doorstep repairs, and extended warranties. Financial partnerships with Bajaj Finance, HDFC, SBI, Axis, ICICI, IDFC First, and TVS Credit further enable zero-cost EMIs of up to 36 months, cashback schemes, and flexible device financing. In a bold stride of diversification, Bhajanlal is venturing into apparel with the imminent opening of its first exclusive Jockey showroom, signalling its transformation into a holistic lifestyle destination.
Guiding this trajectory are Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director, whose stewardship has cemented Bhajanlal as a household name, and Mr. Jayant Bajoria, CEO, whose foresight has spearheaded the br’nd’s acclaimed phygital pres—nce — blending flagship outlets with a robust digital platform. Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Bajoria remarked:
“The Puja Mahotsav is not merely a product launch; it is a celebration of innovation entwined with tradition. With App’e’s avant-garde devices, ’PPO’s compelling addition, and Bha’anlal’s unassailable service ecosystem, this Puja has commenced on an exalt”d note.”
