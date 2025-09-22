Heritance Hotels & Resorts Announces Festive Season Programmes Across Sri Lanka

SRI LANKA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heritance Hotels & Resorts welcomes the festive season with a series of experiences across Sri Lanka, designed to bring together tradition, place, and seasonal flavour. From the central hills to the southern and western shores, each property offers a distinctive way to mark Christmas and the New Year.

At Heritance Kandalama , the celebrations take shape in harmony with nature. Guests can begin the day with a guided climb to Aligala Rock before returning for terrace high tea overlooking the lake and forest. Evenings feature poolside tastings and outdoor“grill in the wild” dinners. Christmas Eve presents a festive buffet, Christmas Day a relaxed lunch, while New Year's Eve is marked with a culinary celebration followed by a quiet reset with wellness-focused sips and sunset high tea.

In Kandapola, Heritance Tea Factory blends heritage with seasonality. Bonfire nights are paired with mulled wine, the Goodies Hut offers festive hampers, and high teas are served against views of the tea slopes. Christmas Eve is celebrated with champagne and a gala dinner; Christmas Day with a family-style buffet. The turn of the year brings curated wine flights, tea-inspired cocktails, and midnight traditions within a historic tea factory setting.

By the southern shore, Heritance Ahungalla highlights coastal festivities. Carols, decorated trees, and seasonal teas set the tone, while days feature local tastings, beachside gatherings, and hands-on activities. Christmas Eve centres on flavourful dining, Christmas Day unfolds with lunch by the ocean, and New Year's Eve culminates in a gala with music, fireworks, and a seaside setting.

At Sentido Heritance Negombo, the west coast provides a contemporary take on the season. Sunset teas, ocean-view dinners, and live music create a relaxed rhythm. Coastal menus combine festive favourites with regional influences, and evenings are marked with countdowns by the shore.

Together, the Heritance collection offers a range of festive settings – whether in the hills, by the cultural triangle, or along the coast – each reflecting its location while bringing the season to life in a distinct way.

