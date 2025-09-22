Hibret Bank Builds Future-Ready Foundation for Rapid Digital Innovation with WSO2
(MENAFN- Procre8)
Dubai, UAE, September 2025 – Hibret Bank has successfully completed an enterprise-wide architecture modernisation with WSO2, replacing its legacy point-to-point integrations with a service-oriented architecture (SOA) and API-led connectivity approach. The new platform is enabling the bank to streamline operations, launch innovative services faster, and collaborate securely with fintechs to bring richer digital experiences to its customers.
Hibret Bank is among Ethiopia’s top five private commercial banks. Established in 1998, it operates more than 480 branches nationwide and employs over 9,000 people. The bank is widely recognised for its customer-centric approach and its role in modernising the Ethiopian financial sector. Its decision to partner with WSO2 reflects its ambition to become a preferred financial services provider across Africa, underpinned by the adoption of future-ready digital infrastructure.
To meet regulatory requirements set by the National Bank of Ethiopia, Hibret Bank deployed WSO2’s Micro Integrator and WSO2 API Manager fully on-premises, ensuring compliance with strict data residency and security rules while retaining complete control over its infrastructure. A phased migration strategy allowed the bank to gradually move away from legacy systems, while all new services were developed on the WSO2 platform from day one.
The modernisation has already delivered tangible results. Hibret Bank now processes more than 80,000 monthly transactions across five integrations, with the capacity to scale further. It has also been able to roll out mission-critical services such as Telebirr mobile banking, MPesa payment notifications, microfinance institution integrations including Awach, and Flygate airline payment and refund processing. By dramatically shortening development cycles, the bank is now able to onboard partners and launch services at pace, giving customers faster access to innovative banking solutions.
The new integration layer has also created a foundation for long-term collaboration with fintechs and external partners, strengthening Hibret Bank’s ability to adapt to evolving customer needs. Enhanced real-time data sharing and streamlined internal connectivity have improved operational efficiency, while the bank has also established a dedicated integration unit to manage and expand its growing digital ecosystem.
“Implementing the WSO2 platform in-house showcased the strength of our team and the platform’s flexibility. With WSO2’s support and intuitive tools, we rapidly delivered secure, integrated services that power our digital transformation,” said Nebyat Assefa, Chief Information Officer, Hibret Bank.
As Hibret Bank advances towards its vision of becoming a pan-African leader in financial services, the WSO2-powered integration architecture is set to play a pivotal role in driving digital innovation, supporting ecosystem collaboration, and shaping the next phase of Ethiopia’s banking sector.
Dubai, UAE, September 2025 – Hibret Bank has successfully completed an enterprise-wide architecture modernisation with WSO2, replacing its legacy point-to-point integrations with a service-oriented architecture (SOA) and API-led connectivity approach. The new platform is enabling the bank to streamline operations, launch innovative services faster, and collaborate securely with fintechs to bring richer digital experiences to its customers.
Hibret Bank is among Ethiopia’s top five private commercial banks. Established in 1998, it operates more than 480 branches nationwide and employs over 9,000 people. The bank is widely recognised for its customer-centric approach and its role in modernising the Ethiopian financial sector. Its decision to partner with WSO2 reflects its ambition to become a preferred financial services provider across Africa, underpinned by the adoption of future-ready digital infrastructure.
To meet regulatory requirements set by the National Bank of Ethiopia, Hibret Bank deployed WSO2’s Micro Integrator and WSO2 API Manager fully on-premises, ensuring compliance with strict data residency and security rules while retaining complete control over its infrastructure. A phased migration strategy allowed the bank to gradually move away from legacy systems, while all new services were developed on the WSO2 platform from day one.
The modernisation has already delivered tangible results. Hibret Bank now processes more than 80,000 monthly transactions across five integrations, with the capacity to scale further. It has also been able to roll out mission-critical services such as Telebirr mobile banking, MPesa payment notifications, microfinance institution integrations including Awach, and Flygate airline payment and refund processing. By dramatically shortening development cycles, the bank is now able to onboard partners and launch services at pace, giving customers faster access to innovative banking solutions.
The new integration layer has also created a foundation for long-term collaboration with fintechs and external partners, strengthening Hibret Bank’s ability to adapt to evolving customer needs. Enhanced real-time data sharing and streamlined internal connectivity have improved operational efficiency, while the bank has also established a dedicated integration unit to manage and expand its growing digital ecosystem.
“Implementing the WSO2 platform in-house showcased the strength of our team and the platform’s flexibility. With WSO2’s support and intuitive tools, we rapidly delivered secure, integrated services that power our digital transformation,” said Nebyat Assefa, Chief Information Officer, Hibret Bank.
As Hibret Bank advances towards its vision of becoming a pan-African leader in financial services, the WSO2-powered integration architecture is set to play a pivotal role in driving digital innovation, supporting ecosystem collaboration, and shaping the next phase of Ethiopia’s banking sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment