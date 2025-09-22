Qatar Welcomes UK, Canada, Australia, And Portugal Recognition Of State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed the official recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Portugal, considering these recognitions a victory for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these recognitions are in line with international legitimacy, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the "New York Declaration" on the implementation of the two-state solution. It also stated that such recognitions contribute to enhancing the prospects of achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region.



The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's call for all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps that reflect a commitment to international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.