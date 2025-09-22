QMA Announces Official Listing Of Murwab, Barzan Sites In Arab Register Of Architectural And Urban Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums Authority (QMA), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, has announced the addition of Murwab and Barzan sites in the Arab Register of Architectural and Urban Heritage.

The addition comes as part of the continuous documentation and promotion of QMA's archaeological sites, and its commitment to safeguard the nation's cultural and historical legacy at both regional and global levels. As part of these efforts, The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) officially added the Qatari heritage sites to the register during the 10th Meeting of the Observatory of Architectural and Urban Heritage, which was held in Beirut, Lebanon from July 29 – 31, 2025.

Among the sites added was Barzan Towers, the most significant remaining historical defence towers in Qatar, distinguished by their traditional architectural style, use of local materials, and integration of natural resources. The listing also included Murwab Archaeological Site, a unique example of early Islamic architecture from the Abbasid era in the Arabian Gulf region.

This milestone reflects the significance of Qatari heritage and helps cultivate a greater recognition of its value and preservation both regionally and internationally.

Notably in 2019, Qatar successfully listed the Old Palace and Al Ruwais Mosque sites in the same register, demonstrating the country's dedication to preserving its cultural assets and reinforcing its prominence on the Arab heritage map.

This year, Qatar Museums Authority is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This milestone year is marked by Evolution Nation- an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.